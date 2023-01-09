Funeral Notices

Mary Ellen Harre

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellen Harre, 88, of Dow City, will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City with visitation one hour before the service.

Inurnment will be in the Dow City Cemetery in Dow City.

She died Friday, January 6, at The Cottages in Pella.

Survivors include her three children, Dr. Ray Harre, Mary Jean Bogs, and Kathy Strange; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pearl Reitz.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Denise Slechta

Funeral services for Denise Slechta, 56, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Saturday, January 7, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include her son, RJ Slechta, of Denison, and his father, Roger Slechta, of Charter Oak; mother, Gloria Kuehnhold, of Denison; two grandchildren; siblings, Dean Boger, of Denison, Tim Kuehnhold, of Denison, and Janeen Lobaugh, of Dow City; and step-siblings, Chris Kuehnhold, of Tennessee, and Daina Williams, of Florida.