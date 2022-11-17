Funeral Notices

Judith Bruns

Memorial services for Judith Bruns, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.

Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.

She died Tuesday, November 15 at Gracewell – Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include two children, Randy Richardson, of Denison, and Shelly Rose, of Dow City; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Clyde Stanley, of California.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Carlyle

Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Carlyle, 90, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Interment with military honors will be conducted privately, with the family only, at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the family. The family kindly requests no flowers.

He died Monday, November 14, at Gracewell – Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Carlyle, of Denison; five children, David Carlyle, of Ames, Cindy Gettino, of Palm Harbor, Florida, Barb Greene Miller, of Palm Springs, California, Alan Carlyle, of Denison, and Eric Carlyle, of Monroe, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is overseeing the arrangements.

Stan Kracht

Funeral services for Stan Kracht, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died Wednesday, November 16, at Reed Place in Denison.

Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Finley, of Johnston, and Treva Bassett, of Waukee; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a special friend, Sandra Kelley, of Harlan; and siblings, Roberta Borkowski, of Irwin, and Marsha Kracht, of Denison.