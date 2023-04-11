Wally Auen

Memorial services for Wally Auen, 91, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with inurnment at the Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

He died December 2022 at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include his daughters, Barb Nemitz, of Denison, Connie Volkmann, of Denison, Patti Frazier, of Denison, and Sandy Yarnell, of Sergeant Bluff; son, Jim Auen, of Creston; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ivan Auen, of Wall Lake, and Herb Auen, of Lake View.