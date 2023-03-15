Berdell Jeschke

Mass of Christian Burial for Berdell Jeschke, 87, of Carroll, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m.

He died Tuesday, March 14, at Manning Senior Living.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Jeschke, of Carroll; children, Kevin Jeschke, of Missouri, Kayleen Schultze, of Cedar Rapids, Keith Jeschke, of Dubuque, and Korey Jeschke, of Carroll; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Marvin Jeschke, of Denison, and Darlo Jeschke, of Texas.