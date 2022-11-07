Funeral Notices

Phillip Ketelsen

A funeral service for Phillip Ketelsen, 80, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Soldier Township near Charter Oak.

Interment with military honors will be conducted at Immanuel Lutheran Soldier Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died on November 4 at Gracewell – Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Jolene Ketelsen, of Denison; two brothers, Larry Ketelsen, of Charter Oak, and Rick Ketelsen, of Denison; and a sister, Jan Miller, of Denison.

Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is overseeing the arrangements.

Danny Lapel

Celebration of life for Danny Lapel, 60, formerly of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 10, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Friday, November 4, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll.

Survivors include three children, Chris Lapel, of Woodbine, Ashley Wagner, of Georgia, and McKenzy Mefferd, of Manilla; parents, Monte and Helen Lapel, of Vail; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry Lapel, of Wall Lake, Gene Lapel, of Texas, Todd Lapel, of Lansing, and Tracey Hallberg, of Vail.