Annabelle Lueders

Funeral services for Annabelle Lueders, 88, of Westside, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 3, at United Church in Westside with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at the Westside Cemetery.

She died Thursday, March 30, at Regency Park in Carroll.

Survivors include her daughter, Lorna Taylor, of Perry; two sons, Arlan Lueders and Alan Lueders, both of Westside; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.