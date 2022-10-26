Funeral Notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Johnson

A funeral liturgy for Betty Johnson, 91, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with inurnment at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

She died September 18 at Denison Care Center in Denison.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathleen Bauer, of Denison, Julie Sippel, of Galva, and Angelia Granzen, of Denison; one son, Eric Johnson, of Denison; twenty-six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alan Ruback

Graveside services for Alan Ruback, 76, of Coralville, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3, at Dow City Cemetery.

He died Sunday, October 23, at the University of Iowa Health Center in Iowa City.

Survivors include nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

