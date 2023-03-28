Patrick McCaffery

Mass of Christian Burial for 72-year-old Patrick McCaffery of Denison will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial in the Dow City Cemetery.

He passed away Thursday, March 23 at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines.

A visitation will take place at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m.

Survivors include his wife, Diane McCaffery of Denison; daughter, Lisa Burk of Denison; two grandsons; other relatives and friends.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Milroy Rabe

Funeral Services for 67-year-old Milroy Rabe, formerly of Charter Oak, will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, April 3, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the St. Paul Cemetery, Hanover Township, Charter Oak.

He passed away Sunday, March 19, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.

Survivors include his sister, Lois, and many relatives and friends.