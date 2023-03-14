Lyle Marquardt

Funeral services for Lyle Marquardt, 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.

He died Thursday, March 9, at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Survivors include his daughter, Toni Marquardt, of Council Bluffs; special “second daughter,” Jill Palmer, of Carroll; siblings, Joleen Sisson, of Des Moines, Jeff Marquardt, of Carroll, and Tami Roth, of Dana Point, California.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mark McNutt

Funeral services for Mark McNutt, 72, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Grace Free Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Thursday, March 9, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.

Survivors include his wife, Pam McNutt, of Onawa; two daughters, Valerie McNutt, of Texas, and Laura Ruffcorn, of Little Sioux; two grandchildren; a brother, Gary McNutt, of Silver City; and sisters, Jo McNutt, of Manning, and Mary Saylor, of Des Moines.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Jon Houston

Visitation for Jon Houston, 58, of Dow City was on Friday, March 10, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

A private family burial will be at a later date at the Dow City Cemetery.

He died Tuesday, March 7, at his home.

Survivors include his son, Nathan Houston, of Denison; daughter, Emily Fink, of Deloit; five grandchildren; and six siblings, Tom Houston, of Arkansas, Carmen Clark, of Florida, Norman Houston, of South Dakota, Lori Beam, of Florida, Michael Houston, of Denison, and Alison Dorhout, of Denison.