Funeral Thursday for long-time school board secretary Ruth Frazier

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for long-time Denison School Board secretary Ruth Frazier, 87, of Denison. She died Friday at Gracewell in Denison.

For 40 years, Frazier recorded the decisions made by the Denison School Board.

It started in 1973 after school board member Francis Clark ask Frazier if she would be interested in serving as the board’s secretary.

In an interview conducted for the June 21, 2013, Denison Review, Frazier said when she had served five years, she decided to stick it out for another year. When it became 35 years of service, she decided to serve for 40 years.

Frazier’s last meeting as the school board secretary was on Monday, June 17, 2013.

She said working with the board members and the school administration was the most rewarding part of her job. She also liked know what was going on at the school.

Three of Frazier’s children were attending school in Denison when she started as board secretary – Wayne, Cindy (Goslar) and Steve. The youngest, Susan, was not yet in school.

During her 40 years as school board secretary, seven of her grandchildren completed or started school at the Denison district.

One task Frazier enjoyed was signing all the diplomas. During her first years they were signed by hand, which amounted to a lot of hand writing. Frazier recalled her oldest daughter, Cindy, had 175 or 180 in her graduating class. Later, the district started using a machine to sign diplomas.