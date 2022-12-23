Galbraith provides year end VA update to supervisors

County Veterans Affairs (VA) Director Louise Galbraith visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to provide an update on how her office has been operating since she switched to full time with the county on July 1.

Prior to that, Galbraith had spent about 80% of her time with the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.

Galbraith said her office has been very busy, largely due to the passage of the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act, which was enacted by Congress in August.

She said another reason her office has been busy is that veterans now know that she will be there if they stop by the courthouse.

Galbraith provided documentation showing that veterans in Crawford County received federal funds totaling $5,970,000 in fiscal year 2021.

She said that figure did not include any retroactive funds received by veterans after the fiscal year ended.

Those numbers would likely drive the total to over $6 million, she said.

Crawford County has 265 VA benefits claimants, which includes veterans and widows/widowers of veterans.

“Right now we have 42 compensation claims pending,” Galbraith said.

The county has never had that many pending claims, and the number is due to the PACT Act, she said.

The Des Moines VA office has hired 400 new people to handle claims; she noted the Des Moines office is also now handling claims for two other states.

Galbraith said she expects the pending claims to be completed in January or February.

The PACT Act addresses the issue of illnesses from exposure to chemicals in burn pits for Persian Gulf veterans and herbicide (Agent Orange) exposure for Vietnam veterans serving in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and other areas.

Claims that had been denied before can now go through.

“We haven’t scratched the surface on those at all,” Galbraith said.

She said that in six months, she has processed as many claims (51) as she processed in the full previous fiscal year.

Even though she now works full time for the county, she encourages veterans to continue to make appointments to see her, rather than just stopping by the office, because she may have a training event, a home visit or a visit to a care facility scheduled.

Galbraith puts up a sign on her door stating where she is when she is not in the courthouse.

She provided the supervisors with documents she gives to veterans to explain the various available benefits and from where they may receive services; she updates the documents every year.

She talked about her outreach efforts, including an upcoming event in Schleswig.

That event will feature representatives with the national Disabled American Veterans organization and local American Legion Units.

Galbraith will give a “VA benefits 101” presentation and provide information about the PACT Act.

The date for the Schleswig event has not yet been set.

She has been organizing VA coffee events around the county and said that by July will have had one in each community.

A recent coffee event in Manilla drew 350 or more veterans; she said the event was a success but her favorite was one in Dow City that drew about 25 veterans

Galbraith said she prefers the smaller events that allow her to spend more time with each veteran.

Meeting veterans at those events helps veterans feel more comfortable going to see her to file claims at her office, she said.