Get your green on

St. Patrick’s Day Parade is March 12

“This year probably should be our 32nd, but since we missed a year, we’re on our 31st year,” said Denison St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizer Susan Grau.

The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event returned in 2021 and was well-attended as people were grateful for a return to something like normalcy.

Grau said people will likely be even more comfortable attending the parade this year.

The parade will pick up this time by honoring several Denison-born individuals.

“Our Grand Marshall this year is going to be Ken Lally or his brother, Terry,” Grau said.

“The Irish Mother is going to be JoAnn (Brosnahan) Beymer. She is the oldest of the Brosnahan kids; she’s the one that always throws out the potatoes at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, so that should be fun this year.”

Bill Miller will drive the royalty in his restored convertible.

“We will have some new people that are going to be joining us, I hope,” Grau said. “I’ve asked to have it put out to all the surrounding towns that we’d like to have them join us in the parade. I encourage anybody that wants to participate to get in the lineup and see how big of a parade we can get this year.”

The Denison Police Department, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Denison Fire Department and local utilities will participate.

“We also have the honor guard,” she said.

The engine gave out on the late Brian O’Neill’s “Shamrock Express” bus, so it won’t be in the parade.

“We’re not going to have that this year, but Jerry Heiden is going to provide us with Irish music, so that will kick us off getting us going on the parade,” Grau said.

Anyone is welcome to join.

Grau has a selection of St. Patrick’s Day-themed costumes that may be borrowed for the parade.

“If anyone is interested in wearing them we have a little bit of everything – eight or nine costumes are available,” she said.

She can be contacted at susangrau@msn.com.

Lineup for the parade will take place in front of the Denison Post Office between noon and 12:30 p.m. on March 12.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m.