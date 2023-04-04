The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on March 28 authorized the county attorney’s office to file a petition to intervene in a hearing concerning the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) carbon dioxide pipeline project.

The evidentiary hearing, to begin on October 28, will be conducted by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) for the purpose of gathering information about the project as the IUB moves toward consideration of permitting the project.

If the project goes forward, the pipeline would pass south to north through the county on a path west of Denison.

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel said filing the petition to intervene would give the county the option to offer evidence in the hearing.

“That would then give us the ability to file a notice to participate in that evidentiary gathering so that we could present something specific to Crawford County – whether it was soil related or was some other information,” Sibbel said.

Supervisor Jean Heiden said her concern all along has been that the supervisors don’t know what the final pipeline project will look like.

“We don’t know exactly what questions we need to ask because the parts are moving a lot still,” Heiden said.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked about the cost and whether Sibbel and County Attorney Colin Johnson would handle the intervention.

Sibbel said no additional costs would be incurred beyond the pay she and Johnson already get.

The supervisors would be derelict if they did not have representation at the hearing, Heiden said.

Sibbel said the county attorney’s office would represent the supervisors at the hearing but suggested the county could consider getting the more-specialized services of Tim Whipple, a Des Moines attorney the board spoke to in December regarding the pipeline permitting process and options for related ordinances.

The supervisors have been considering two ordinances related to pipeline construction in the county; one would regulate distances from various properties and the other would regulate details of soil replacement during pipeline construction.

“Tim is available whether we wanted to pool in with the other counties or if we wanted to hire him on the ordinance side of it,” Sibbel said.

“If we pool with other counties, we’re obligated to spend what they’re wanting to spend on it?” Chairman Ty Rosburg asked.

“They had a couple more counties join in, so … the pieces of the pie are getting smaller,” Sibbel said. “But they’re still pieces of the pie that they have to pay out of their general fund.”

Rosburg said that at the most recent meeting with the supervisors, representatives of SCS said they were going beyond what is required.

“That’s all verbal,” Heiden said.

Rosburg agreed with her statement.

Sibbel said it would ultimately be up to the county’s engineering inspectors to raise the flag if something is going wrong.

The county has hired Sundquist Engineering, of Denison, to oversee soil removal and replacement during construction.

“This ability to intervene would go beyond their initial ruling?” Rosburg asked.

“It would,” Sibbel said. “We would have to see … what steps they (IUB) were taking as far as what steps we would take.”

She said Crawford County would not have a primary seat at the table such as that of the Iowa Office of Consumer Affairs.

“But we would be farther up than just members of the public who write in their support or objections,” Sibbel said.

The supervisors discussed the county’s loess soils, which erode more easily than other soils, and concerns about making sure the pipeline is deep enough under waterways.

Rosburg said that more than three quarters of Crawford County landowners along the pipeline path have signed onto the project, but the county “may want to step up if it looks like somebody’s getting bullied.”

“Ultimately, it’s going to come down to those individual landowners making that decision,” Sibbel said. “We can’t act for them – we can act for Crawford County.”

“This in no way binds us to (an) open-ended blank check, right?” asked Supervisor Kyle Schultz.

Sibbel said it did not.