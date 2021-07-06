Getting ready for Christmas in the summer

IKM-Manning High School students Lauren Irlbeck (at left) and Lydia Knox are learning that the sweltering temperatures of the summer is the time to think about the perfect Christmas tree. The two girls, who will be juniors in the fall, are volunteering at Evergreen Acres east of Denison to earn their silver cords for graduation. Doug Schwabe (pictured at right) has been mentoring the two volunteers, advising them on how to prune by cutting off only the new growth to maintain the conical appearance of the trees, and how to identify the lead (vertical stem at the top of a tree). Evergreen Acres has 3,000-4,000 trees of a number of varieties. Photo by Gordon Wolf