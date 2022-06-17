 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Getting ready for Saturday

  • 0
dbr 101 dalmatians

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Students in this week’s Children’s Musical Theatre workshop production of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids rehearse “Twilight Bark” during rehearsals on Saturday. The workshop, which is a production of the Donna Reed Foundation, concludes on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with a public performance at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center. Photo by Dan Mundt

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debra Mathies

Mass of Christian Burial for Debra Mathies, 58, of Spencer, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Chur…

Base coat for new mural

Base coat for new mural

From bottom to top, Elliot Fineran, Sydney Fineran, Eileen Peterson and Jayne Lyons paint a base color coat on the south wall of the band shel…

Lynette Ludwig

A private family burial for Lynette Ludwig, 63, of Vail will be conducted at the King Cemetery in Vail.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Wealthy dad acquitted in final trial of college admissions bribery scandal