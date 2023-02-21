Individuals across the country can make a difference in the lives of the more than 850,000 FFA members this month by participating in Give FFA Day during National FFA Week.

For the eighth year, during National FFA Week, individuals will have an opportunity to step up and support FFA and agricultural education through Give FFA Day on Thursday, February 23. Funds raised support various programs on local, state and national levels. During the 24 hours of giving, donors can donate to National FFA and the state FFA associations of their choice.

For more than 90 years, the National FFA Organization has strived to make a difference in students’ lives. Donations help FFA grow the next generation of leaders. Through FFA, members can find their paths to success.

With a membership of more than 850,000, there is a need for sustained funding to provide valuable programs, events, skills training and more; through generous supporters like those on Give FFA Day, FFA members can thrive.

“Every ounce of help and support makes a huge difference in the lives of every single FFA member across the nation,” said Mary Ann Fox, an Iowa state FFA officer. “The experiences you are supporting help make members ready for the next step in their lives.”

This year, the organization aims to raise $500,000 during the 24 hours of Give FFA Day. FFA hopes to achieve this by challenging everyone to contribute throughout the day with a goal of having 2,000 donors participate.

RFD-TV has generously pledged to match the first $100,000 in donations on Give FFA Day.

“No one does a better job of preparing leaders for the next generation than FFA,” Patrick Gottsch, president of Rural Media Group Inc., said. “For 22 years now, RFD-TV has supported FFA in every way possible, and I am so proud to be associated with the best of America’s youth. Anyone who donates to FFA with their time or money can be assured that it is going to be a great investment.”

In addition, American Family Insurance and John Deere will also match donations on Give FFA Day. Matching details will be announced throughout the day.

“Donors at every level ensure we continue to grow the future leaders of agriculture and the world,” said Kimberly Coveney, the annual fund manager for the National FFA Foundation. “Give FFA Day is an opportunity for each FFA supporter to magnify their impact on the lives of young people when they join other donors across the country. Every gift makes a difference, and we are grateful for our donors and their continued support and belief in FFA and agricultural education.”