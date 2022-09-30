GLC Beef new to Dow City

Retail beef products sold locally, shipped nationally

GLC Beef, a Black Angus beef products retailer, is now open for business in Dow City.

“We put up a brand new building that has freezer space in it,” said Amber Garrett, co-owner of GLC Beef, which is located at 124 Franklin Street, Dow City.

“You can buy steak, hamburger, brisket; anything from beef. We even have hot dogs and beef jerky.”

All the products are cryovac sealed.

“Because of the cryovac, if you set out your meat in the fridge, you have sixty days to use it,” Garrett.

“Our beef is all dry-aged for 14 days – and it’s hormone- and antibiotic-free. Those are big buzzwords for people when they’re really conscious of what they’re eating.”

GLC Beef, for Garrett Land and Cattle, is a family project; her husband, Kelly, and sons Connor, Colin, and Cael are all part of the business.

“We’re a six-generation family farm,” Garrett said. “We have our own beef cattle. We raise our own cattle and we’re butchering them in Trimble, Missouri. The finished product, which is USDA-certified, is brought back here.”

Middle son Colin is an animal science major in his final year at Iowa State University; he will manage the retail business when he graduates next May.

“In the meantime, I’m running it – mostly,” Garrett said.

She said the idea for the beef retail business came, in part, from the meat shortages that were caused by the arrival of the pandemic in 2020.

“And there’s a trend that everyone wants to know where their food came from,” she said. “Then it all just came together.”

They initially sold their products out of a reefer trailer.

“We didn’t want to put up a building and go all in until we knew there was a market for it,” Garrett said.

Their results show the market exists.

“We’ve already shipped to the East Coast, West Coast and the South,” she said.

GLC Beef products are sold in a variety of ways.

“You can come down to the retail store and buy it or you can order off the website – glcbeef.com,” Garrett said. “We also ship and we do wholesaling to restaurants.”

Dow City’s O’Meara’s Food & Spirits, Two Doors Down restaurant and Ettleman’s Town & Country minimart all serve GLC Beef products.

“They (Ettleman’s) run lunch specials and they sell our products retail, as well,” Garrett said.

For orders of $50 or more, GLC Beef will deliver locally, she said.

“We have a couple of avenues for dispersal and if you want to come down and pick out your own, you can come to the store,” she said.

She noted that with the holidays coming up, GLC Beef products make good gift packages.

“We did that last winter,” Garrett said. “You can send half a beef or a whole beef to someone, or you can send a handful of steaks.”

The GLC Beef store, located at 124 Franklin Street in Dow City, is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.