Memorial services for Glen Miller, 72, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment with military honors will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.

He died Saturday, October 1, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include his daughter, Lindsey Griffin, of West Des Moines; two grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Stessman, of Defiance.