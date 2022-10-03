 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Glen Miller

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Memorial services for Glen Miller, 72, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment with military honors will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He died Saturday, October 1, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include his daughter, Lindsey Griffin, of West Des Moines; two grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Stessman, of Defiance.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Hugeback

Michael Hugeback

Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Hugeback, 50, of Wall Lake, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church…

Patty Lyman

Patty Lyman

A celebration of life for Patty Lyman, 54, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, at Huebner Funeral Home in Deniso…

Jeanette Mathies

Jeanette Mathies

Funeral services for Jeanette Mathies, 90, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison w…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida