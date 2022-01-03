 Skip to main content
Gnome for the holidays

Jack and Emma Hoffman

Jack and Emma Hoffman, of Halbur, work on their sock gnomes. Photo by Gordon Wolf

Youth had a fun time at the Crawford County ISU Extension office on Thursday afternoon, using a variety of materials, including socks, to create sock gnomes. The socks were used as the hats. See more in Tuesday's Denison Bulletin.

