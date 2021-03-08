Good Samaritan Center Thrift Shop supports CCMH and the community

The thrift shop is always looking for more volunteers, he said.

Luensmann said he does not see the thrift shop changing its business model significantly in the future.

“Our overarching goal is to try to maximize our ability to be able to provide good, clean, used items for people to buy at a fair and reasonable price,” he said. “Because of the unemployment and other economic factors due to the pandemic, I know that we have families in Denison and Crawford County whose money just doesn’t go as far as it used to. This is our opportunity to give back to the community and try to help those people to be able to provide for themselves and for their families.”

The thrift shop also provides gift vouchers for the Neighbor Helping Neighbor program, Family Crisis Centers and West Central Community Action.

“We to try to reach those folks because we can provide vouchers for free clothing and housewares and other items that people need,” he said.

“That’s been a very successful program. We have people who are in need all the time, every day. I don’t know that we always recognize it because people are pretty good at hiding that, but we do our best as far as that outreach is concerned to try to help as many people as we possibly can.”