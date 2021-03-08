Good Samaritan Center Thrift Shop supports CCMH and the community

Monday was the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Good Samaritan Center Thrift Shop in Denison.
The business is owned and operated by the Hospital Foundation of Crawford County (HFCC).
The shop has operated continuously, except for the six weeks last spring when the doors were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to HFCC Executive Director Don Luensmann.
“Since we have reopened in May of 2020, we have had great support and we really appreciate all the people in Denison, Crawford County and other areas, who shopped the store and helped us to support projects here at CCMH,” Luensmann said.
Luensmann said he could not share the specific dollar amount the thrift shop has raised over the last five years because HFCC is a private not-for-profit organization.
“What I can tell you is proceeds from the thrift shop are helping us fund employee scholarships at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH),” he said. “We have any number of employees who are constantly improving their skills; that requires additional education and certifications.”
Proceeds from the thrift shop help HFCC make $5,000 available to the CCMH employee scholarship program each fall and spring to help employees improve their skills, he said.
“The thrift shop is also contributing to the purchase of a new vehicle for our patient transportation service, which will restart on March 22,” Luensmann said.
He noted that HFCC has done a significant amount of fundraising for the new vehicle, including the “envelope challenge” last fall.
“That was very successful and we ended up raising more than $15,000 toward the purchase of the vehicle,” he said.
The new vehicle has already been ordered and is expected to arrive in the near future.
“The thrift shop also helps us to cover the cost of new equipment at CCMH, and we’ve been able to provide some funding for other program services such as breast cancer awareness,” Luensmann said.
Funds are also used to provide gas cards for individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer, to help pay for travel expenses to and from chemotherapy or radiation treatments.
“We’re doing our best to try to take as much of our net positive cash flow and turn that into something for healthcare for everyone in Crawford County,” he said.
DeAnn Reetz has been the Good Samaritan Center Thrift Shop manager for almost two years.
Lois Murphy, Beth Hanrahan, and Tanesha Vicente are the other paid staff members at the shop.
“They are helping us tremendously there every day in accepting donations and preparing items to be ready to go on the floor for sale,” Luensmann said. “We also have a number of volunteers and other folks who stop by to help us from time to time.”
The thrift shop is always looking for more volunteers, he said.
Luensmann said he does not see the thrift shop changing its business model significantly in the future.
“Our overarching goal is to try to maximize our ability to be able to provide good, clean, used items for people to buy at a fair and reasonable price,” he said. “Because of the unemployment and other economic factors due to the pandemic, I know that we have families in Denison and Crawford County whose money just doesn’t go as far as it used to. This is our opportunity to give back to the community and try to help those people to be able to provide for themselves and for their families.”
The thrift shop also provides gift vouchers for the Neighbor Helping Neighbor program, Family Crisis Centers and West Central Community Action.
“We to try to reach those folks because we can provide vouchers for free clothing and housewares and other items that people need,” he said.
“That’s been a very successful program. We have people who are in need all the time, every day. I don’t know that we always recognize it because people are pretty good at hiding that, but we do our best as far as that outreach is concerned to try to help as many people as we possibly can.”
The first five years of operation have exceeded Luensmann’s expectations.
“And I think it has exceeded the expectations of everyone on the foundation who has been a part of this,” he said. “We anticipated when we began that we would see the business slowly grow, and that has certainly been the case, but it has grown beyond our earliest imaginings.”
Luensmann said the plan is to let the thrift shop continue to grow.
“We want the business to provide as much assistance as we can within the community and provide as much financial support as we can for CCMH and the programs and the projects they’re undertaking,” he said.
See the sidebar on this page for lists of items the thrift shop can and can’t accept.
Visit ccmhia.com/hospital-foundation/good-samaritan-center.aspx for more information.