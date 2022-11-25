Goodfellows campaign continues

Goodfellows serves children age 12 and under from families in need in Crawford County. It is a program run by the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action.

Among the ways to help these children is to pick a card at the Goodfellows trees located at Bomgaars, Fareway and Hy-Vee. The cards identify a child by a number and list the items the child needs and wants. When you have shopped for that child, take the unwrapped items to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway, with the card attached to the bag or other container the gifts are in.

Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church will use those cards to make sure the gifts end up with the right children.

You don’t need to pick a card to participate, however. Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items for children may be brought to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, to be distributed among the children whose card is not picked from a tree.

The Bulletin and Review office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Among the most wanted items for families that have already signed up are “Cars” and “Paw Patrol” sheet sets, “Paw Patrol” toys, Hot Wheels, LEGOS, Sonic toys, farm toys, toy horses, dinosaur toys, drawing books, hats and gloves, nail polish and perfumes for girls under 12 and crafts.

Families that believe they might qualify for Goodfellows should sign up soon at West Central Community Action at 146 North 7th Street in Denison.

Sign-up must be done in person. Sign-up hours are no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and no later than 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Donations given to Goodfellows are tax deductible. Names of donors are listed or donors can remain anonymous.

Following is a list of the donations that have been received already.