Goodfellows campaign starting soon

The annual Goodfellows campaign will continue this year, although with some changes created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodfellows is a partnership between the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action to help Crawford County families in need with Christmas presents for their children.

One change this year is that members of the First United Methodist Church in Denison will be matching up the donated gifts to the wish lists of the Goodfellows children. Members of the Denison Kiwanis Club had done that in the past but this year are protecting its members from the risk of COVID-19.

Another change is that on the day the Goodfellows families pick up their boxes, children should not accompany them, masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

The pickup day for Goodfellows boxes will be December 17.

West Central Community Action is still taking applications from families to receive boxes through the Goodfellows program. Proof of income must be provided. Due to COVID-19, the doors to West Central Community Action are locked, but people can call in at 712-263-3538.