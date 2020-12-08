Goodfellows campaign to wrap up in 7 days

This year’s Goodfellows campaign will come to a close soon, but people still have seven days to donate items before the Monday, December 14, deadline.

Goodfellows packages will be distributed on December 17.

Several cards remain on the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee and Bomgaars. Each card lists a child by gender, age and an assigned number. The child’s Christmas wish list is printed on the card. After items are purchased for the child, take the unwrapped gifts and the card to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway. Business hours at the newspaper office are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

People can also donate without selecting a card from a Goodfellows tree. Donations

of toys, books, clothing and other items, as well as cash donations for Goodfellows, are accepted at the Bulletin and Review office.

The names of people who donate to Goodfellows are published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the entirety of the campaign. People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish.

Donations to Goodfellows are tax deductible.