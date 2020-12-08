Goodfellows campaign to wrap up in 7 days

This year’s Goodfellows campaign will come to a close soon, but people still have seven days to donate items before the Monday, December 14, deadline.
Goodfellows packages will be distributed on December 17.
Several cards remain on the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee and Bomgaars. Each card lists a child by gender, age and an assigned number. The child’s Christmas wish list is printed on the card. After items are purchased for the child, take the unwrapped gifts and the card to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway. Business hours at the newspaper office are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
People can also donate without selecting a card from a Goodfellows tree. Donations
of toys, books, clothing and other items, as well as cash donations for Goodfellows, are accepted at the Bulletin and Review office.
The names of people who donate to Goodfellows are published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the entirety of the campaign. People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish.
Donations to Goodfellows are tax deductible.
Following are donations that have been made to this year’s Goodfellows campaign.
Anonymous, $100; Stables at Copper Ridge, $50; Boulders Inn Oak Ridge, $50; Greg and Lori Wehle, $50; anonymous, toys and towels; The Boell Family, doll and miscellaneous toys; Our Savior Quilters, quilts and $100; Kevin Schurke, boxes of toys and clothes and a bouncy seat; Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, $40 in beef certificates; anonymous, bag of clothes;
Kingston Apartments, $100; Jeff and Teresa Lorenzen, gifts for 5 children – toys and wooden trains and cars; Dr. George and Shirley Berry; $100; Gracelyn Desy, Play-Doh set; Cadence Desy, Play-Doh set; anonymous, clothes and toys; Kevin and Tammy Schurke, 6 boxes of various clothes, toys and books and a rocking horse; Patty Lally, gloves and hats; Cheryl Hull, various toys and clothes; Methodist Lap Quilters, 66 lap quilts; Zion Morning Quilters, quilts; Norma Ricke, gifts for a child, plus clothing; Roger Schneider, $200
Anonymous, $1,000; Rick and Marla Franck, $100; Igou Trucking, $100; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $50; Lisa Otto, girls pajamas in different sizes; Giana Garcia (purchased items for two children), clothes, blocks, toy phone, blanket, socks, Frozen Barbies and color set; KasTim Corp., $500;
Jim and Sharon Gaughan, clothes, shoes, toys; Laura Seaton, $50; Eric Meents Construction, $100; Coyotes Forever, $300; Dr. James and Kim Seaton, gifts and $100; Carol Lally, 3 Precious Moments dolls; Hy-Vee, over $1,000 worth of toys; Walmart, $500 grant; anonymous, $65; Westside 4-H, $250; Carol Skarin, $100; Barbara Rasmussen, $100