Goodfellows deadline less than two weeks away

The Denison Goodfellows campaign has had a great response from the Crawford County community but is reminding people that less than two weeks remain before the donation deadline of Monday, December 14.

The deadline allows the helpers from the First United Methodist Church to organize the donations according to each child before the December 17 distribution.

This year Goodfellows will help more than 104 children from 47 Crawford County families.

Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items are welcomed, as are cash donations.

People may also pick a card from one of the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office and then shop for a specific child’s Christmas wish list. Bring the unwrapped gifts and the card to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway. Business hours at the newspaper office are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Goodfellows is a partnership of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action.