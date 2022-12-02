Goodfellows drive continues

Friday, December 16, will be the last day to donate to this year’s Goodfellows drive before the packages for the children are distributed.

Goodfellows is a collaborative program of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action to help children ages 12 and under from Crawford County families in need during the Christmas season.

People can help by picking a card at the Goodfellows trees located at Bomgaars, Fareway and Hy-Vee. The cards identify a child by a number and list the items the child needs and wants. When you have shopped for that child, take the unwrapped items to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway, with the card attached to the bag or other container the gifts are in.

Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church will use those cards to make sure the gifts end up with the right children.

People can also donate toys, books, clothing and other items without picking a card from the Goodfellows tree. These may also be brought to the Denison Bulletin and Review office to be distributed among the children whose cards are not picked from a tree.

The Bulletin and Review office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cash donations are also accepted.

Donations are tax deductible.

Names of the donors are published in the Denison Bulletin and Review. Donors can also remain anonymous.

Following is a list of the donations that have been received already.