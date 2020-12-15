Goodfellows overwhelmed by generosity

In a year where the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted lives and created so much need, people have shown a spirit of thankfulness and generosity to give families some help to make this Christmas a little brighter for their children.

This year’s Goodfellows campaign is coming to an end. The last day to donate items was Monday.

Goodfellows focuses on children ages 12 and under from Crawford County families that are in a need of a little help during the Christmas season.

The campaign also addresses the needs of the family with a box of food for each.

Distribution of the toys, clothes and other items to the children and the boxes of food to the families will take place on Thursday.

Goodfellows is a cooperative effort of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Development, but it would not be successful without the generosity of the community at large and the help of people from the First United Methodist Church, and others, who have worked diligently to organize the gifts and food according to the children and their families.

