Goodfellows packages going out this week

Because of the generosity of individuals, families, businesses and groups, Goodfellows will be able fill the wishes of 138 children from 56 Crawford County families that need a little extra help this Christmas season.

Children receive gifts of toys, clothing, books and other items, and the families receive food for a holiday meal

Wednesday, December 15, is the last day to donate to Goodfellows. Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church are just about done organizing the items donated so far.

Tax deductible donations of toys, books, clothing and other items, as well as cash donations, are welcome.

The names of people who donate to Goodfellows will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the campaign. People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish.

Following are donations that have been made to this year’s Goodfellows campaign.

Anonymous, toys and clothes for one child; anonymous, toys and clothes for one child; Debra Osborn, $25; anonymous, shopped for two children, gift bags and tissue paper; Hansman Family, shopped for four children; Addison Inman, shopped for one child; anonymous, shopped for one child; Ruby Friedrichsen, boots;

Terry Lally and Denise Wade, $100; James and Jackie Mundt, $500; Terry and Judy Evers, $65; anonymous, shopped for one child; Immanuel Lutheran Sunday School, Schleswig, boxes of toys from toy drive; Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, beef certificates; Deb Flink, shopped for one child; anonymous, shopped for two children; Matt and Tricia Fink family, toys and clothes for three children;

anonymous, toys for two children; Jay and Terry Ford, $50; Matthew Blunk, toys and clothes for one child; Dana Ingerslev, toys and clothes for two children; Donna Stephens, toys and clothes for a girl and boy; Tony and Teresa Wishon, shopped for two children; anonymous, crayons, coloring books and flip flops; Coyotes Forever, $300; anonymous, $1,000; anonymous, $50; Jerry and Patty Lally, coat, scarf and toys; Westside 4-H, toys; Lois Blair, $50

Paul and Lois Shook, $100; Dave, Carol and Annie Wiges, toys and clothes; Jennifer and Rick Meents/Scot Miles, $100; Sundquist Engineering, P.C., $100; anonymous, toys; anonymous, clothes and toys for one child; David and Mary Ann Reiling, $100; Dale Wight, $75; anonymous, clothes, toys and gloves; anonymous, toys; Sharon Gosch, clothes, toys and diapers for two children;

The Andersons Marathon, $3,500; James and Sherri Freml, $50; Robert and James Spangler, $50; Richard and Cheryl Bockelmann, $70; Allen and Sandy Hansohn, clothes and toys for three children; Gene and Carrie Ellis, clothes, books and toys; anonymous, $50; Laura Seaton, $50; Eric Meents, $100; Sharon and Jim Gaughan, snow pants, boots, gloves and toys; Carol Skarin, $100; anonymous, gifts for children;