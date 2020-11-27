 Skip to main content
Goodfellows seeking donations to help over 100 children
Goodfellows seeking donations to help over 100 children

DBR Goodfellows tree

Goodfellows trees like this one have been located at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office. Each card on the trees has a wish list for one child. People are encouraged to pick a card and shop for that child. Leave the gifts unwrapped with the card and drop it off at the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway, so they can sorted by the helpers from the First United Methodist Church to be distributed to the appropriate child.

The Denison Goodfellows campaign is gearing up to make Christmas happier for more than 100 children in need in Crawford County this year.

Goodfellows is a partnership of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action.

Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items are welcomed, as are cash donations.

People can also help out by picking a card off one of the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office and then shopping for a specific child’s wish list. The children are identified by gender and age but not by name. See the caption at right for more details on what to do once you have purchased gifts for a child.

Donations may be brought to the Denison Bulletin and Review Office, 1410 Broadway, during business hours. Those hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.

The names of people who donate to Goodfellows will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the entirety of the campaign.

People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish.

Donations are tax deductible.

To date, this year’s Goodfellows campaign is seeking to help 104 children from 47 Crawford County families.

That number may increase by a little bit in the next several days. The last day to donate to Goodfellows is Monday, December 14, in order for the helpers from the First United Methodist Church to organize the donations for distribution on Thursday, December 17.

Following are donations that have been made to this year’s Goodfellows campaign.

Hy-Vee, over $1,000 worth of toys; Walmart, $500 grant; anonymous, $65; Westside 4-H, $250; Carol Skarin, $100; Barbara Rasmussen, $100

