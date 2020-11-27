Goodfellows seeking donations to help over 100 children

The Denison Goodfellows campaign is gearing up to make Christmas happier for more than 100 children in need in Crawford County this year.

Goodfellows is a partnership of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action.

Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items are welcomed, as are cash donations.

People can also help out by picking a card off one of the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office and then shopping for a specific child’s wish list. The children are identified by gender and age but not by name. See the caption at right for more details on what to do once you have purchased gifts for a child.

Donations may be brought to the Denison Bulletin and Review Office, 1410 Broadway, during business hours. Those hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.

The names of people who donate to Goodfellows will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the entirety of the campaign.

People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish.

Donations are tax deductible.