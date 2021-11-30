 Skip to main content
Goodfellows seeking donations to help over 120 children
Goodfellows seeking donations to help over 120 children

  • Updated
Cards on Goodfellows tree

Goodfellows trees like this one have been located at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office. Each card on the trees has a wish list for one child. People are encouraged to pick a card and shop for that child. Leave the gifts unwrapped with the card and drop it off at the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway, so they can sorted by the helpers from the First United Methodist Church to be distributed to the appropriate child.

The Denison Goodfellows campaign has been launched to help make a merry Christmas for 122 children from 50 families in need in Crawford County.

Goodfellows is a partnership of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action.

Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items are welcomed, as are cash donations.

People can also help out by picking a card off one of the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office and then shop for a specific child’s wish list. The children are identified by gender and age but not by name. See the caption for the photo with this story for more details on what to do once you have purchased gifts for a child.

Donations may be taken to the Denison Bulletin and Review Office, 1410 Broadway, during business hours - 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.

The names of people who donate to Goodfellows will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the campaign. People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish. Donations are tax deductible.

Following are donations that have been made to this year’s Goodfellows campaign.

Anonymous, clothes, games and toys; Cadence and Gracelynn Desy, two dolls

