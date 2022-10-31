GOP campaigns in Denison

The Republican ticket campaigned heavily in Denison over the weekend.

On Friday, Gov. Reynolds’ tour bus stopped at Bella Serra restaurant. Along with Reynolds was Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg; Cong. Randy Feenstra; Brenna Bird, candidate for attorney general; Secretary of State Paul Pate; Roby Smith, candidate for state treasurer; State Sen. Jason Schultz (District 6); and State Rep. Steven Holt (District 12).

On Sunday, the Crawford County Republicans hosted the event, “We’re Rolling Out the Red Carpet for You.” U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and Cong. Randy Feenstra were the first two to speak from the stage of the Donna Reed Theater, followed by Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufman, a video presentation by Kim Reynolds, and Republican Party of Iowa National Committeeman Steve Scheffler.

Next in order were State Sen. Jason Schultz, State Rep. Steven Holt, county recorder candidate Sara Meseck, county supervisor Kyle Schultz, county supervisor candidate Mike Fink, county supervisor candidate Craig Dozark and Republican Party of Iowa National Commiteewoman Tamara Scott. Sheriff James Steinkuehler was scheduled to talk on behalf of Brenna Bird, candidate for attorney general.