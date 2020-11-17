Gov. Reynolds institutes new mitigation measures

“That’s why I’m talking directly to you tonight to ask for your help, not just as your governor, but as a daughter, as a mother, as a grandmother,” Reynolds said. “It’s up to all of us so that the worst-case scenarios that I just described don’t become a reality.”

She said the new mitigation measures were designed to have the potential to make a significant impact in a relatively short amount of time.

“That doesn’t mean that these changes will be easy or popular, but they’re necessary if we want to keep our businesses open, our kids in school and our healthcare system stable,” Reynolds said.

The new measures will be reassessed in a week, and additional measures could be added based on hospital capacity at that time.

“I don’t want to do this, especially as we’re coming into a holiday season that is normally filled with joy,” she said. “I cherish Thanksgiving with my family, and this year we’re postponing that. My children and grandchildren will not gather together in my home as we do every year and as I’d hoped that we would do this year, but it’s to keep them safe and it’s to keep you safe.”

Reynolds asked that Iowans work with her and think of their family, friends and other Iowans.