Gov. Reynolds proclaims January 27, 2021, to be “Donna Reed Day”

In an address during a Facebook event on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Denison’s Donna Reed, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday proclaimed January 27, 2021, to be “Donna Reed Day” in Iowa. Reynolds appeared with Mary Owen, Donna Reed’s daughter, to make the announcement.

The following is the text of the proclamation.

Whereas, Donnabelle Mullenger was born on January 27, 1921, to Hazel Jane Shives Mullenger and William Richard Mullenger in Denison Iowa; and

Whereas, still a teenager, she left Iowa to attend Los Angeles City College, was named campus queen, and gained notice from Hollywood producers; and

Whereas, taking the stage name of Donna Reed, she received her first major role in the 1941 film, “The Get-Away,” received critical acclaim for her role as Alma in the 1953 film “From Here to Eternity,” for which she won an Oscar in 1954; and remains loved today for her role as Mary Hatch Bailey alongside Jimmy Stewart in Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and

Whereas, she formed a groundbreaking production studio called Todon Productions with her then-husband Tony Owen, which produced the “Donna Reed Show,” and she won the hearts of millions as a model TV mom portraying Donna Stone; and