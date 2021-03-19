Governor announces all Iowans should be eligible for COVID vaccine starting April 5; locally, that will depend on vaccination of currently eligible populations

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that all Iowans should be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.
That does not apply to those who are too young to receive the vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are authorized for people ages 18 and up, and the Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for those age 16 and up.
Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Public Health, told the Denison Bulletin and Review in an email that her office will work with its vaccination partners to make a determination with where they are with the populations currently eligible prior to moving forward to any new eligible populations.
“Vaccine providers (CCMH, St. Anthony Clinics in Denison and Westside, Denison Family Health Center, Thrifty White, and public health) are currently providing the vaccine for the 64 and younger at risk populations and all previous eligible populations,” Fineran added.
Clinics and reminders
Vaccination clinics remaining on the Crawford County Public Health’s previously announced schedule are the following.
• Dow City, Arion and Buck Grove, March 24 at 9:45 a.m.: Dow City Community Building
• Vail and Westside, March 24 at 12:45 p.m.: Vail Community Building
• Deloit and Kiron, March 26 at 9:45 a.m.: Deloit Community Center
The public health clinics are by appointment only to ensure that there is enough vaccine available. To schedule an appointment call 712-263-3303 and choose option 3.
Other vaccine providers
Those who receive medical care at CCMH Medical Clinic should call 712-265-2700 to schedule an appointment.
Denison Family Health Center, St. Anthony Denison and St. Anthony Westside Clinics will call their patients to schedule appointments.
Thrifty White Pharmacy in Denison also has vaccine available. Use the following link: https://www.thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine.
VA clinic in Crawford County
On Friday, March 26, from 9-11 a.m., the Omaha VA Medical Center, in coordination with Crawford County Veterans Affairs, will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the first floor of the Crawford County Courthouse.
The VA is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccination that requires only one dose to any veteran, regardless of age, who is currently enrolled in VA Healthcare or has been in the past. The Crawford County VA office can check on the enrollment status of those who are unsure.
Enrollment will be available during the VA clinic or can be done prior to the clinic at local VA offices. Veterans do not need to be a resident of Crawford County to attend the clinic
An estimation of those planning to attend the clinic is appreciated to ensure enough vaccine doses will be available. Call the Crawford County VA office at 712-263-2720 if interested in receiving the vaccine.
Appointment help
The state’s website, vaccinate.iowa.gov, is up and running. The website provides links and information to make the process of finding available vaccine appointments as easy as possible for Iowans.
The 211 Call Center is able to assist Iowans age 65 and older who need assistance scheduling an appointment and don’t have access to the technology to do so.
Note: The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) and 211 Iowa announced they are partnering to address concerns that some Iowa residents are experiencing difficulty in connecting with 211 Iowa services.
211 Iowa is a free, comprehensive information and referral system linking Iowa residents to health and human service programs, community services, disaster services and governmental programs. The 211 service is also providing 211 Vaccine Navigator services to assist qualified Iowans seeking to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Residents who are experiencing difficulties connecting to 211 Iowa are encouraged to contact the IUB Customer Service toll-free at 877-565-4450. IUB Customer Service staff is available to assist Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Vaccine update
As of Thursday afternoon, 5,884 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Crawford County residents.
The number of residents who have completed their series of vaccines was 2,689 (1,715 through 2-dose vaccines and 974 through the 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).
State numbers
Numbers in parentheses reflect Monday’s figures for comparison
Total doses administered: 1,181,990 (was 1,113,996 on Monday)
Doses administered to Iowans: 1,138,228 (was 1,070,910 on Monday)
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 318,902 (317,310)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 415,743 (382,456)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 31,602 (29,760)
Total series completed: 447,345 (413,218)
Vaccines by manufacturer
Pfizer: 612,479
Moderna: 537,909
Janssen (Johnson & Johnson): 31,602
Audubon County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 590 (731)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,102 (957)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 5 (5)
Total doses administered: 2,799 (2,650)
Carroll County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 2,240 (2,391)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 2,997 (2,793)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 188 (188)
Total doses administered: 8,422 (8,165)
Crawford County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,480 (1,555)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,715 (1,566)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 974 (972)
Total doses administered: 5,884 (5,659)
Harrison County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,065 (1,026)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,558 (1,536)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 64 (59)
Total doses administered: 4,245 (4,157)
Ida County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 772 (814)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 712 (674)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 57 (54)
Total doses administered: 2,253 (2,216)
Monona County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,484 (765)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 987 (958)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 25 (24)
Total doses administered: 3,483 (2,705)
Sac County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,094 (1,105)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,505 (1,481)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 129 (119)
Total doses administered: 4,233 (4,186)
Shelby County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,451 (1,645)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,612 (1,395)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 64 (61)