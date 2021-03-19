Governor announces all Iowans should be eligible for COVID vaccine starting April 5; locally, that will depend on vaccination of currently eligible populations

• Deloit and Kiron, March 26 at 9:45 a.m.: Deloit Community Center

The public health clinics are by appointment only to ensure that there is enough vaccine available. To schedule an appointment call 712-263-3303 and choose option 3.

Other vaccine providers

Those who receive medical care at CCMH Medical Clinic should call 712-265-2700 to schedule an appointment.

Denison Family Health Center, St. Anthony Denison and St. Anthony Westside Clinics will call their patients to schedule appointments.

Thrifty White Pharmacy in Denison also has vaccine available. Use the following link: https://www.thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine.

VA clinic in Crawford County

On Friday, March 26, from 9-11 a.m., the Omaha VA Medical Center, in coordination with Crawford County Veterans Affairs, will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the first floor of the Crawford County Courthouse.

The VA is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccination that requires only one dose to any veteran, regardless of age, who is currently enrolled in VA Healthcare or has been in the past. The Crawford County VA office can check on the enrollment status of those who are unsure.