Governor says more vaccine is promised by fed, but remain patient

Following is the link to the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard referred to in the photo above and in the article below.
Note that people are encouraged to call the provider or visit a provider's website to make sure they are administering vaccines at this time.
Following are the providers listed when clicking on the map icon for Crawford County.
Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, Denison
Crawford County Memorial Hospital doing business as CCMH Medical Clinic/Main Campus, Denison
Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Denison
Ida County Iowa Community Hospital doing business as Horn Physicians Clinic Odebolt, Odebolt
Maier Family Pharmacy, Mapleton
Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Manning
Thrifty White Drug, Denison
Walmart inc doing business as Wal-Mart Supercenter, Denison
See the bottom of this article for vaccine providers listed for area counties.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that next week the federal government will be increasing each state’s vaccine allocation by 16%.
She said that should equate to an additional 6,300 doses of vaccine and added the federal government said the increased amount is guaranteed for the next three weeks.
Another piece of good news Reynolds related is that the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration next month. It is a single-dose vaccine that Reynolds said will greatly simplify and speed up the vaccination process statewide.
The announcement from the federal government came during a conference with governors from across the nation and members of the Biden administration on Tuesday.
However, Reynolds added that even with the positive news, she reminded Iowans that the vaccine supply will still remain limited for quite some time.
Despite, that, good progress is being made toward the vaccination of Iowans, she said.
“Last week when I announced the updates to Phase 1b Including the expansion of vaccine eligibility for adults 65 and older, many counties that had already completed the Phase 1a vaccinations and had doses available had immediately moved into that next phase, so I want to thank those local public health departments and the vaccine providers for moving ahead.
“Even with the 16% increase starting next week the nation’s current vaccine supply simply cannot keep up with the incredibly high demand,” Reynolds continued, “and I know that can be frustrating to hear. I know Iowans are very eager to get vaccinated and finally put COVID-19 behind them and that time is coming, we just need to remain patient.”
Reynolds said the dashboard at the state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, will be updated later this week to include information about vaccines. The dashboard will include the numbers of first and second doses administered, the number of doses administered by manufacturer and the number of doses administered by day.
She added that an interactive map on the dashboard will help Iowans find a vaccine provider near them. The map will display providers by county. The user clicks on a county where they live or work and provider locations will be listed. The user will then be able to click to connect to a vaccine provider’s website and schedule an appointment or get more information.
Vaccine providers listed for area counties. Note that some counties list the same providers.
Audubon County
Audubon County Public Health, Audubon
Audubon Family Health Care Clinic, Audubon
Cass County Memorial Hospital, Atlantic
Cass County Public Health, Atlantic
Carroll County
Audubon County Public Health, Audubon
Audubon Family Health Care Clinic, Audubon
Carroll County Public Health, Carroll
GRX Holdings LLC doing business as Medicap Pharmacy, Carroll
Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Carroll
Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Manning
Pharma340 LLC doing business as Community Pharmacy of Lake City, Lake City
St. Anthony Regional Hospital, Carroll
Stewart Memorial Community Hospital, Lake City
Walgreens Co. doing business as Walgreens Pharmacy, Carroll
Walmart Inc. doing business as Wal-Mart Supercenter, Carroll
Woodlawn Pharmacy, Lake City
Harrison County
CHI Health Missouri Valley, Missouri Valley
Food Land Pharmacy, Woodbine
Harrison County Home & Public Health, Logan
Ida County
Horn Public Health, Ida Grove
Ida County Community Hospital, Ida Grove
Lewis Family Drug, Ida Grove
Monona County
Burgess Public Health, Onawa
Maier Family Pharmacy, Mapleton
Sac County
Buena Vista County doing business as Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care, Storm Lake
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, Storm Lake
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Pharmacy, Storm Lake
Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Storm Lake (2 locations)
Ida County Iowa Community Hospital doing business as Horn Physicians Clinic-Odebolt, Odebolt
Loring Hospital, Sac City
Sac County Health Services, Sac City
United Community Health Center, Storm Lake
Walgreens Co. doing business as Walgreens Pharmacy, Storm Lake
Walmart, Inc. doing business as Wal-Mart Supercenter, Storm Lake
Shelby County
Audubon County Public Health, Audubon
Audubon Family Health Care Clinic, Audubon
Cass County Memorial Hospital, Atlantic
Dotzler Pharmacies, Inc. doing business as Pexton Pharmacy, Audubon
GRX Holdings, LLC doing business as Medicap Pharmacy, Audubon
Harlan Pharmacy, LLC, Harlan
Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Atlantic
Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Harlan
Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Manning
Myrtue Medical Center – Department of Community Health, Harlan
Myrtue Memorial Hospital, Harlan
Rex Pharmacy Inc.., Atlantic
Thomas J. Fox, Inc. doing business as KWIK-RX Pharmacy, Harlan
Walmart, Inc., doing business as Wal-Mart Supercenter, Atlantic