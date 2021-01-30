 Skip to main content
Governor says more vaccine is promised by fed, but remain patient
Governor says more vaccine is promised by fed, but remain patient

Following is the link to the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard referred to in the photo above and in the article below.

 https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/vaccineinformation

Note that people are encouraged to call the provider or visit a provider's website to make sure they are administering vaccines at this time.

Following are the providers listed when clicking on the map icon for Crawford County.

Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, Denison

Crawford County Memorial Hospital doing business as CCMH Medical Clinic/Main Campus, Denison

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Denison

Ida County Iowa Community Hospital doing business as Horn Physicians Clinic Odebolt, Odebolt

Maier Family Pharmacy, Mapleton

Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Manning

Thrifty White Drug, Denison

Walmart inc doing business as Wal-Mart Supercenter, Denison

See the bottom of this article for vaccine providers listed for area counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that next week the federal government will be increasing each state’s vaccine allocation by 16%.

She said that should equate to an additional 6,300 doses of vaccine and added the federal government said the increased amount is guaranteed for the next three weeks.

Another piece of good news Reynolds related is that the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration next month. It is a single-dose vaccine that Reynolds said will greatly simplify and speed up the vaccination process statewide.

The announcement from the federal government came during a conference with governors from across the nation and members of the Biden administration on Tuesday.

However, Reynolds added that even with the positive news, she reminded Iowans that the vaccine supply will still remain limited for quite some time.

Despite, that, good progress is being made toward the vaccination of Iowans, she said.

“Last week when I announced the updates to Phase 1b Including the expansion of vaccine eligibility for adults 65 and older, many counties that had already completed the Phase 1a vaccinations and had doses available had immediately moved into that next phase, so I want to thank those local public health departments and the vaccine providers for moving ahead.

“Even with the 16% increase starting next week the nation’s current vaccine supply simply cannot keep up with the incredibly high demand,” Reynolds continued, “and I know that can be frustrating to hear. I know Iowans are very eager to get vaccinated and finally put COVID-19 behind them and that time is coming, we just need to remain patient.”

Reynolds said the dashboard at the state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, will be updated later this week to include information about vaccines. The dashboard will include the numbers of first and second doses administered, the number of doses administered by manufacturer and the number of doses administered by day.

She added that an interactive map on the dashboard will help Iowans find a vaccine provider near them. The map will display providers by county. The user clicks on a county where they live or work and provider locations will be listed. The user will then be able to click to connect to a vaccine provider’s website and schedule an appointment or get more information.

Vaccine providers listed for area counties. Note that some counties list the same providers.

Audubon County

Audubon County Public Health, Audubon

Audubon Family Health Care Clinic, Audubon

Cass County Memorial Hospital, Atlantic

Cass County Public Health, Atlantic

Carroll County

Audubon County Public Health, Audubon

Audubon Family Health Care Clinic, Audubon

Carroll County Public Health, Carroll

GRX Holdings LLC doing business as Medicap Pharmacy, Carroll

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Carroll

Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Manning

Pharma340 LLC doing business as Community Pharmacy of Lake City, Lake City

St. Anthony Regional Hospital, Carroll

Stewart Memorial Community Hospital, Lake City

Walgreens Co. doing business as Walgreens Pharmacy, Carroll

Walmart Inc. doing business as Wal-Mart Supercenter, Carroll

Woodlawn Pharmacy, Lake City

Harrison County

CHI Health Missouri Valley, Missouri Valley

Food Land Pharmacy, Woodbine

Harrison County Home & Public Health, Logan

Ida County

Horn Public Health, Ida Grove

Ida County Community Hospital, Ida Grove

Lewis Family Drug, Ida Grove

Monona County

Burgess Public Health, Onawa

Maier Family Pharmacy, Mapleton

Sac County

Buena Vista County doing business as Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care, Storm Lake

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, Storm Lake

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Pharmacy, Storm Lake

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Storm Lake (2 locations)

Ida County Iowa Community Hospital doing business as Horn Physicians Clinic-Odebolt, Odebolt

Loring Hospital, Sac City

Sac County Health Services, Sac City

United Community Health Center, Storm Lake

Walgreens Co. doing business as Walgreens Pharmacy, Storm Lake

Walmart, Inc. doing business as Wal-Mart Supercenter, Storm Lake

Shelby County

Audubon County Public Health, Audubon

Audubon Family Health Care Clinic, Audubon

Cass County Memorial Hospital, Atlantic

Dotzler Pharmacies, Inc. doing business as Pexton Pharmacy, Audubon

GRX Holdings, LLC doing business as Medicap Pharmacy, Audubon

Harlan Pharmacy, LLC, Harlan

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Atlantic

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Harlan

Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Manning

Myrtue Medical Center – Department of Community Health, Harlan

Myrtue Memorial Hospital, Harlan

Rex Pharmacy Inc.., Atlantic

Thomas J. Fox, Inc. doing business as KWIK-RX Pharmacy, Harlan

Walmart, Inc., doing business as Wal-Mart Supercenter, Atlantic

COVID-19 Vaccine Administration

As of Saturday

Total doses administered: 248,832

Doses administered to Iowa residents: 236,608

Individuals initiating vaccination (1st dose): 132,466

Individuals completing vaccination (2nd dose): 58,183

Doses administered by manufacturer

Moderna: 134,733

Pfizer: 114,099

Vaccination numbers for area counties

Total doses administered by recipient county of residence

Ida: 475 (series completed – 87)

Sac: 893 (series completed – 272)

Monona: 796 (series completed – 148)

Crawford: 1,014 (series completed – 220)

Carroll: 2,303 (series completed – 623)

Harrison: 1,049 (series completed – 307)

Shelby: 1,105 (series completed – 282)

Audubon: 649 (series completed – 139)

Total doses administered by county of vaccine provider

Ida: 313 (series completed – 51)

Sac: 388 (series completed – 131)

Monona: 426 (series completed – 74)

Crawford: 798 (series completed – 191)

Carroll: 2,544 (series completed – 734)

Harrison: 471 (series completed – 107)

Shelby: 959 (series completed – 310)

Audubon: 447 (series completed – 118)

