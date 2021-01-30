Governor says more vaccine is promised by fed, but remain patient

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that next week the federal government will be increasing each state’s vaccine allocation by 16%.

She said that should equate to an additional 6,300 doses of vaccine and added the federal government said the increased amount is guaranteed for the next three weeks.

Another piece of good news Reynolds related is that the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration next month. It is a single-dose vaccine that Reynolds said will greatly simplify and speed up the vaccination process statewide.

The announcement from the federal government came during a conference with governors from across the nation and members of the Biden administration on Tuesday.

However, Reynolds added that even with the positive news, she reminded Iowans that the vaccine supply will still remain limited for quite some time.

Despite, that, good progress is being made toward the vaccination of Iowans, she said.