Gracewell grand opening is Friday

New Eventide facility the result of years of effort

The grand opening of “Gracewell,” Eventide’s new skilled nursing facility, will take place this Friday.

“We just want to show off what we have been working on, and what the community has invested in,” said Christine Kragel, Eventide community relations/foundation director.

“We think we have a new concept for nursing care in our community. I think it’s something a lot of us haven’t seen.”

Gracewell will be more “home-like” for its residents.

“We want to show that off and provide everyone an opportunity to get a peek at what we’ve been working on,” Kragel said.

Gracewell covers 67,000 square feet and will be home to 84 residents living in four “household” areas.

Twenty-one residents will live in private rooms in each of the four households, which share a common area with a kitchen, laundry room, fireplace, television viewing area, sun room and outdoor courtyard.

Food for the entire facility will be prepared in an in-house commercial kitchen; the household kitchens will be used mainly for serving.

Each household will have dining tables in an area near the fireplace and television.

The main hallway near the entrance to the facility has offices, a beauty shop, an activity center, a library, a wellness room and an examination room that can be used by visiting doctors.

“A little bit of chaos” is going on at the facility this week as crews finish up the last details, Kragel said.

She has been involved with the project since the sale of the former Crawford County Memorial Hospital building to Eventide in 2015.

The location was ideal for Eventide to keep its campus connected, Kragel said.

Fundraising for the project was a major challenge – and also rewarding because of the response.

“It’s been a humbling experience, to be sure, to see the community come together,” she said.

Everyone at Eventide has been focused on seeing the project through, including leadership, staff and volunteers.

“There were a lot of hands on deck for this project,” Kragel said. “We have a great team.”

The grand opening runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday.

“We would love to have anyone come – it’s open to the public,” she said.