The Denison Bulletin and Review has published a special section on Eventide's new Gracewell facility, which is celebrating with an open house today (Friday, March 25) from 3-6 p.m.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.

Tours for those needing physical assistance begin at 2 p.m.

Gracewell is located at 114 South 20th Street in Denison.