Immanuel Lutheran Preschool in Schleswig hosted its annual Grandparents Day on February 15. Students brought their grandparents and special guests with them to preschool for a morning of fun and making memories.
Carnival Fun plus Valentine’s Day was the theme for the morning for activities such as face painting, ring toss, bean bag toss, and a cake walk. Students and guests worked together to prepare their snacks by decorating bananas to resemble giraffes and cupcakes to look like clown faces.
The preschool staffed thanked to all the guests and students that came to make the day special and thanked the volunteers working together to have the carnival activities and snacks go smoothly.