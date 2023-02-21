Immanuel Lutheran Preschool in Schleswig hosted its annual Grandparents Day on February 15. Students brought their grandparents and special guests with them to preschool for a morning of fun and making memories.

Carnival Fun plus Valentine’s Day was the theme for the morning for activities such as face painting, ring toss, bean bag toss, and a cake walk. Students and guests worked together to prepare their snacks by decorating bananas to resemble giraffes and cupcakes to look like clown faces.