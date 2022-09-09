Grasshoppers causing significant crop damage

Treatment likely not economical

Significant crop damage due to grasshoppers is occurring in western Iowa, according to Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist for Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.

“The reason for the increase in grasshoppers is that they thrive in the dry, droughty weather,” Witt said. “Since we have had that for two seasons now, they have a larger population this year.”

Corn is grasshoppers’ preferred food source, he said.

“They will damage beans as well, but since corn is readily available they usually go for that first.”

Spraying for the pest would probably not be economical, however.

“Since most of the damage is done on the border and outside rows, application is very difficult with insecticides to get good control,” Witt said.

He provided a chart from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) that shows grasshopper counts at which action is recommended.

When eight to 14 adult grasshoppers are found in one square foot of the interior of a field, the rating is “threatening” and treatment is probably recommended; when 15 or more are found within one square foot, the rating is “severe” and treatment is recommended.

He said he is seeing big numbers of grasshoppers, but not numbers that reach the economic threshold for treatment.

“This level is difficult to reach,” Witt said. “I have not heard of anyone treating for the grasshoppers as of yet, and they should be starting to ramp down their lifecycles.”

According to UNL, “grasshopper control is most effective before they become adults, as adults are highly mobile and more difficult to control.