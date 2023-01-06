Grassley is dean of U.S. Senate

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Tuesday took the oath of office to begin his eighth term in the U.S. Senate, and he also became the dean of the Senate, or longest serving member, with the beginning of the 118th Congress, which convened on Tuesday.

“Serving my fellow Iowans in the Senate continues to be an honor of a lifetime. I love Iowa and I love my work for the people of Iowa,” Grassley said. “Today, Iowa holds the number one spot in the Senate with my leadership. I look forward to continuing to deliver for Iowa. I’m humbled and grateful to be entrusted with the honor to continue working for our great state.”

Grassley will continue to serve on the Senate Judiciary, Finance, Agriculture and Budget committees. He is expected to become the ranking Republican member of the Senate Budget Committee.

Grassley was born September 17, 1933, on a farm in Butler County, Iowa, where he continues to farm today. His son, Robin, currently helps run family farm.

He was first elected to the Iowa Legislature in 1958 and served there until he won an election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1974. In 1980, Grassley was elected to the U.S. Senate.

He married Barbara Speicher in 1954. They have five children: Lee, Wendy, Robin, Michele and Jay.

Grassley earned a bachelor’s degree in 1955 and a master’s degree in political science, both at the University of Northern Iowa. He has done doctoral work at the University of Iowa.

Besides farming, Grassley worked as a sheet metal worker from 1959-1961 and was an assembly line worker from 1961-1972. He was an adjunct professor in the 1960s and 1970s, teaching government courses.