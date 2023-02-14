The staff of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will conduct traveling office hours in 24 counties throughout Iowa during February and March. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.
Grassley’s regional directors will staff the traveling office hours. Grassley will not attend.
Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases, veteran benefits, IRS challenges and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website, https://www.grassley.senate.gov/services/help-with-federal-agencies.
Following is information about traveling office hours in area counties.
Friday, February 17
Regional Director Jacob Bossman and Interim Regional Director Garrett Arbuckle
Buena Vista County
1-2 p.m.
Storm Lake City Hall
Council Chambers
620 Erie Street
Storm Lake
Cherokee County
2:45-3:45 p.m.
Cherokee Community Center
Lower Level
530 W Bluff Street
Cherokee
Friday, February 24
Regional Director Jonathan Bladt
Audubon County
10–11 a.m.
Economic Development Office
800 Market Street
Audubon
Monday, February 27
Regional Director Jonathan Bladt
Monona County
1-2 p.m.
Onawa Public Library
707 Iowa Avenue
Onawa
Thursday, March 2
Regional Director Jonathan Bladt
Carroll County
10–11 a.m.
District 12 Council of Governments Building (COG XII)
1009 E Anthony Street
Carroll