Grassley town meeting in Crawford County on April 20

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will conduct town meetings next Tuesday, April 19, in Pocahontas County, and Wednesday, April 20, in Crawford County and Monona County as part of his annual 99 county meetings.

This is Grassley’s 42nd year of conducting meetings in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Grassley has conducted at least one meeting in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. He takes and answers questions on any subject raised. Iowans set the agenda.