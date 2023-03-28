On Wednesday, March 22, Crawford County Farm Bureau conducted the Grab and Give Grocery Event at Fareway in Denison as part of National Agriculture Week, which was last week. The event helped fill the shelves at the Temporary Aid Program (T.A.P.) in Denison.

Eleven teams had three minutes to shop the aisles at Fareway Grocery in Denison, with the winning team determined by the cash register total that was the closest to $250, over or under.

Jeremy Stangl, Crawford County Farm Bureau president, told the gathered teams that Crawford County is a leader in food production, as Iowa is a leader in the nation and the nation is a leader in the world.

He thanked the teams for restocking the local food pantry for those in need.

Nick Wageman and Hunter Soll, of Van Wall Equipment, won the event with a total of $248.81.

Julie ten Berge and Randy Willenborg, of Vetter Equipment, took second place with $248.37.

Blazin’ B Ranch had the highest total donated with $340.17.

Crawford County Bank had the second highest total, with $335.57.

The other team results were as follows:

Andersons Denison Ethanol, $221.13

Angela Stein & Staff, $253.95

Bank Iowa, $179.84

Fareway Stores, $236.47

Seaton Vet Clinic, $216.91

Silverline Truck Wash, $254.47