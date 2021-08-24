Groovin’ to the music during Market in the Park movie night

 Skip to main content
One-year-old Callun Fineran enjoyed the music performed by McKenzie JaLynn Steiner and dancing by her friends at the afternoon/evening version of Market in the Park on Saturday. He is the son of Grant and Sydney Fineran; Grant is the organizer of Market in the Park. The event normally is from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays at Washington Park in Denison but took place from 4-8 p.m. last Saturday to lead up to the outdoor showing of the moving “Remember the Titans.” Two more Market in the Park movie nights are planned, one on September 25 and the other on October 30. For the September 25 event, people are asked to go to the Market in the Park Facebook page and submit their favorite family-friendly movie choice. The top three will be selected by the end of the week and people can then vote on their choice. For the October 30 movie, people are asked to choose between “Hocus Pocus” and “Coco.” Photo by Gordon Wolf

