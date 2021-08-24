One-year-old Callun Fineran enjoyed the music performed by McKenzie JaLynn Steiner and dancing by her friends at the afternoon/evening version of Market in the Park on Saturday. He is the son of Grant and Sydney Fineran; Grant is the organizer of Market in the Park. The event normally is from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays at Washington Park in Denison but took place from 4-8 p.m. last Saturday to lead up to the outdoor showing of the moving “Remember the Titans.” Two more Market in the Park movie nights are planned, one on September 25 and the other on October 30. For the September 25 event, people are asked to go to the Market in the Park Facebook page and submit their favorite family-friendly movie choice. The top three will be selected by the end of the week and people can then vote on their choice. For the October 30 movie, people are asked to choose between “Hocus Pocus” and “Coco.” Photo by Gordon Wolf
Groovin’ to the music during Market in the Park movie night
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
At about 6:59 p.m. today, the Denison Police Department received a report from an individual who claimed he had been shot.
Arrests
Accident
- Updated
Note: This story was updated to include the Bill Riley championship round qualifiers from Saturday's semi-finals.
A Sac County sheriff’s deputy on patrol in Auburn on the night of August 19 stopped a vehicle for an alleged stop sign violation around 11:55 …
- Updated
Update: On Friday the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IDEA) approved Mongram Food Solutions' application for tax benefits through the Hig…
Cathy Christiansen announced a target closing date of November 1 for A Country Rose Flower Shop in Denison.
Repair and replace
The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 29.2 as of Monday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CC…
Visitation for Shirley Ulmer, 83, of Dow City, will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with graveside se…