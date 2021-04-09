Growing up with two languages

Most of the teachers in the program have found the first year to be the most difficult.

“Our first year we were here late,” Bermudez said. “Even on the weekends we were here all the time.”

“It’s more because we want to make sure the classrooms are the same, that there is no big gap when they’re going from English one week to Spanish the next week,” Schmadeke said.

“I would say our first year together, last year, was difficult because we had to learn a new curriculum,” Huntley said.

“This year feels like a breeze because now we know what the curriculums are and we know what the units are so we can expand and dig deeper. I feel like we’re digging deeper into more critical thinking with the curriculum than we did last year.”

“Katie (Pick) and I have been talking a lot about what we can do better next year, how can we manage our time better and about connecting multiple content areas,” Aguilera said.

Langenfeld said she appreciates that the teachers have been willing to try new ideas to make the best possible program for the students.

The ongoing pandemic has put all the students two to two and one-half months behind, according to Huntley.