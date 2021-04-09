Growing up with two languages

Teachers in the Denison Community School (DCS) District’s 50/50 two-way dual language program sat down with the Bulletin and Review on Wednesday to discuss the progress of the program and where it is headed.
At present, kindergarten through third grade students in the program spend half of their time being instructed in English and half in Spanish.
Monica Lara and Katelyn Hodne will join the program as fourth grade teachers as the program expands into that grade in the fall.
The others teachers are Stephanie Schmadeke and Mayra Bermudez, kindergarten; Megan Schroeder and Mayra Velazquez, first grade; Theresa Huntley and Vanesa Sanchez, second grade; and Kim Aguilera and Katie Pick, third grade.
“I have been in it since the beginning, since the first year, and I feel it is definitely still what we thought it was,” Schroeder said. “I think it’s improving each year as we get more familiar with the program and how it works.”
The instructors who have been with the program for a year or two are able to give the newer instructors advice about what does and doesn’t work, she said.
“I have first grade, so I get the kids after they only have a year of it, but you can tell that they’ve had Spanish, that they’ve been in the program and they understand how it works,” Schroeder said.
“I think by the time they get to third grade, the kids who have been in it from the beginning are rocking it.”
Aguilera related a story about an experience her dad had at a local park. A Caucasian student from the dual language program struck up a conversation with her dad – in Spanish.
Her dad told Aguilera, “Wow, their Spanish is good.”
“The student started the conversation by asking my dad who he was and what he did for a living, and then my dad asked him where he went to school and who his teacher was,” she said.
Aguilera was the student’s teacher.
Her dad said, “Hey, that’s my daughter who teaches you.”
“It was cool that he had that experience and he felt really proud for the students,” Aguilera said.
Schmadeke said that she has learned that Spanish and English are more alike than she had thought.
“They play off of each other, which makes it easier for students to learn both languages,” she said.
Pick noted that some kids in the program are learning in three languages.
“They have their dialect at home, the Spanish we’re teaching and then they have English on top of it,” she said.
Some of the students were having issues confusing elements of the two languages that were new to them.
Lara said her challenge for the fall will be learning the ropes as a new teacher and being alone in her own classroom.
She is currently a student teacher with DCS.
“I am very thankful that I have a partner (Hodne) who has been with the district and has been in the grade level (fourth),” Lara said. “I know that she’s going to help me out a lot and I count on her to guide me through my first year of teaching.”
Hodne said a challenge will be teaching fourth grade at Broadway Elementary while all of the other dual language classes are at 20th Street Elementary.
“I think our biggest challenge is just being able to keep that line of communication open between the 20th street teachers doing dual and both of us,” Hodne said.
“I think we’ll be a great team and handle it and take on all the challenges.”
Keeping the members of the group communicating with each other has become more challenging as the teaching group has expanded, said Heather Langenfeld, DCS director of elementary school improvement.
“When we started the program we had kindergarten and first grade, so there were four teachers who would always have each other to talk to,” Langenfeld said.
Most of the teachers in the program have found the first year to be the most difficult.
“Our first year we were here late,” Bermudez said. “Even on the weekends we were here all the time.”
“It’s more because we want to make sure the classrooms are the same, that there is no big gap when they’re going from English one week to Spanish the next week,” Schmadeke said.
“I would say our first year together, last year, was difficult because we had to learn a new curriculum,” Huntley said.
“This year feels like a breeze because now we know what the curriculums are and we know what the units are so we can expand and dig deeper. I feel like we’re digging deeper into more critical thinking with the curriculum than we did last year.”
“Katie (Pick) and I have been talking a lot about what we can do better next year, how can we manage our time better and about connecting multiple content areas,” Aguilera said.
Langenfeld said she appreciates that the teachers have been willing to try new ideas to make the best possible program for the students.
The ongoing pandemic has put all the students two to two and one-half months behind, according to Huntley.
“We felt the urgency to make our teaching count more this year,” she said.
Sanchez said a lot of pandemic-related effort went into transforming large amounts of printed materials into a form that could be used in virtual presentations.
The pandemic also reduced the ability of the teachers to meet as a group.
“We’ve always had built-in time to meet in the previous years but this year the students are coming to the classrooms at 7:45 (a.m.), so the teachers are in their rooms at 7:45,” Langenfeld said. “They’re eating in their classrooms and the teachers are outside on recess duty because how the kids are playing at recess takes more supervision. The amount of time that’s available to everyone is so limited this year.”
Langenfeld hopes the next school year will be more like a normal year.
She has a plan for recruiting new teachers as the program continues to expand into higher grades.
Langenfeld keeps an eye on students who have gone through DCS and are working on education degrees.
“I can list off three to five that could potentially come back and teach for us,” Langenfeld said. “It will be more difficult as we get to the older grades at the middle school where it’s content-specific.”
All of the current Spanish language teachers in the program started as student teachers at DCS.
Langenfeld said she still expects the dual language program to eventually expand all the way through the high school grades.
She said her biggest regret about the program is that it wasn’t started sooner.
“I think we did our due diligence to make sure we would have a successful program so we could sustain teachers and have the buy-in from the school, the community and parents,” she said.
“We continually see way more requests for incoming kindergarten students to get into the program than we have spots for, so I think that speaks highly for the interest for the program.”