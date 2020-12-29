Guest from the Netherlands enjoys holiday celebrations with Stephens family

The weeks surrounding Christmas became a busy time for Carola Kreuk, a visitor from the Netherlands.
As a guest of the Chad and Dana Stephens family in Denison, Carola, age 17, had three big Christmas celebrations – one in Orange City with Dana’s mother, another one at the Stephens household with Chad’s mother and sister, and a third with Dana’s father in Hospers.
In any other year, Carola would have been staying with the Stephens family for an entire school year through the Education First (EF) high school exchange program.
But, like all plans made for 2020, they were diverted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chad and Dana and their children, Madison, Dawson and Sierra, were looking forward to hosting Carola this year. They had planned for her to arrive early to spend time camping next to Black Hawk Lake in Lake View, followed by a year as a senior at Denison High School and all the school activities, and perhaps a visit from Carola’s parents in early spring 2021.
Instead of scrapping all their plans, the Stephens family and Carola made the best of the circumstances.
Carola took advantage of another EF program and spent time studying English in Boston and California recently and then made a side trip to Denison to experience being part of the Stephens family for a couple weeks.
She is returning to Boston tomorrow (Wednesday, December 30) for a couple of days and then flying back to the Netherlands.
Carola is from Julianadorp, a town of about 30,000 people located in the province of North Holland. Haarlem is the capital of the province but Amsterdam is the largest city in North Holland and is also the capital of the Netherlands.
Julianadorp is in an agricultural area, and Carola lives on a farm operated by her father, Rob. The type of farming Rob does is as far removed from the corn and beans grown here as Julianadorp is distant from Denison. Rob grows 180 acres of tulips of all colors and in numerous varieties, harvesting them for the bulbs.
Carola’s mother, Heleen, is a student, studying music psychology.
Chad and Dana Stephens became interested in the EF program after seeing an ad posted on Facebook. A couple from Lake View was looking for a host family.
“We had never done this before, but we signed up,” said Chad.
The Stephens family has already signed up for the EF high school exchange program for next year. They will host a girl from Norway and have already connected with her on Facebook, just as they did with Carola.
fore when visiting her sisters, Linda and Petra, who were foreign exchange students. But she was still surprised about some of the cultural differences she observed during her stay in Denison.
“Everything is a lot bigger,” she said. “Houses, cars, everything.”
Chad said Carola also commented about the bigger size of meals and beverages. A large soft drink served in the United States is not available in the Netherlands. A medium-sized drink at McDonald’s here is a large-sized drink in the Netherlands.
Carola added that she can’t believe all the Christmas lights that decorate houses here. In the Netherlands, the holiday lighting is simpler.
Back home, Carola celebrates multiple days of Christmas, just like people do in the United States. A visit is made to one side of the family on December 25 and visits the other side of the family the next day.
But gifts are not given on those days. That is reserved for Sinterklaas Day on December 5.
Carola said she wanted to become part of the EF program to come to Denison for a year to learn about the culture and to learn to speak English better.
Although she took English classes at her high school in Julianadorp, Carola said that even after a week in Denison (as of last Wednesday), she had seen improvement in her English skills.
The side trip to Denison was a good diversion from Carola’s routine in Boston and California. Living conditions were a dorm room for three girls about half the size of the Stephenses’ kitchen, and she took three hours of English class every day.
Chad said his hope was if Carola had been able to come to Denison for a year, she and Madison, Chad and Dana’s eldest child, would have helped at his business, Phil’s Lawn, Landscaping & Nursery, just to see what it is like.
That didn’t happen, of course, but during her two-week visit in Denison, Carola got to experience something new - snow and extremely cold temperatures. She said it doesn’t snow where she lives in the Netherlands. A low winter temperature would be 44 degrees and in the summer, high temperatures would be in the 80s.
But, like here, it is windy in North Holland, with the wind coming off the North Sea.
Back home, Carola enjoys the outdoor work of driving a tractor on the tulip farm. Like tractors here, they are high-tech machines. Tractors are used the same way as they are here, for planting, fertilizing and harvesting, except on Carola’s farm, the crop is tulip bulbs.
In the Netherlands, a person has to be 16 and have a license to drive a tractor.
When Carola was in high school (she graduated at age 16), her typical daily schedule was to get up at 7 a.m., get ready for school and leave at 7:45 a.m. for a 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) bike ride to school. The ride took her about 35 minutes, giving enough time for the start of school at 8:30 a.m.
The length of the school day varies based on the classes for the day. Carola said sometimes the school day ended at 4 p.m. and at noon on other days.
There are school buses, Carola said, but she rode her bike. Some bicycles are electric, like Carola’s, but still have to be pedaled; other bikes are not electric.
The bike ride to school was over a flat route, but Carola said she still had to face the wind coming off the North Sea.
Other differences between school in the Netherlands and school in the United States are:
No school lunches; students bring their own.
No school-sanctioned sports but club sports. A club sport Carola participated in for 7-8 years was handball.
Perhaps the biggest difference is that students in the Netherlands choose a path or stream of learning when they enter middle school at age 12. Some students prepare for vocational school after high school. Others prepare for study at a university of applied sciences. A third stream prepares students to study at a research university after high school.
Carola followed the stream for vocational education and graduated high school at age 16. Her sisters followed another stream and graduated high school at age 18.
After high school, Carola studied tulip farming, but said she didn’t really like it.
Carola said she will work on her father’s farm once she returns home.
When the Stephens family takes Carola to the airport in Omaha on Wednesday, it won’t be farewell but see you again.
“Carola wants to come back this summer for a couple weeks or more and spend time up at the lake (Black Hawk Lake),” said Chad. “And when Carola returns after spending time here this summer, Madison might fly back with her to spend a few weeks in the Netherlands.”