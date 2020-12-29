Guest from the Netherlands enjoys holiday celebrations with Stephens family

Chad said his hope was if Carola had been able to come to Denison for a year, she and Madison, Chad and Dana’s eldest child, would have helped at his business, Phil’s Lawn, Landscaping & Nursery, just to see what it is like.

That didn’t happen, of course, but during her two-week visit in Denison, Carola got to experience something new - snow and extremely cold temperatures. She said it doesn’t snow where she lives in the Netherlands. A low winter temperature would be 44 degrees and in the summer, high temperatures would be in the 80s.

But, like here, it is windy in North Holland, with the wind coming off the North Sea.

Back home, Carola enjoys the outdoor work of driving a tractor on the tulip farm. Like tractors here, they are high-tech machines. Tractors are used the same way as they are here, for planting, fertilizing and harvesting, except on Carola’s farm, the crop is tulip bulbs.

In the Netherlands, a person has to be 16 and have a license to drive a tractor.

When Carola was in high school (she graduated at age 16), her typical daily schedule was to get up at 7 a.m., get ready for school and leave at 7:45 a.m. for a 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) bike ride to school. The ride took her about 35 minutes, giving enough time for the start of school at 8:30 a.m.