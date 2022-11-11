Gurney is new Schleswig principal

“I’m a Schleswig girl,” said Andrea (Lantz) Gurney, who is the new Schleswig Community School principal.

She graduated from Schleswig High School in 1992; she has a bachelor’s degree in physical education/health from Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri, and a master’s degree in physical education/health from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.

Gurney taught physical education in Odebolt for about 13 years before returning to Schleswig.

In 2010, she took a job as the kindergarten through eighth grade physical education/health and computer teacher.

She also coached middle school sports and taught Talented and Gifted classes.

Gurney interviewed for the Schleswig Community School principal position when it opened earlier this year and started in the position this fall.

Her familiarity to the community and the school, and her prior membership on the Schleswig Board of Education, kept the surprises to a minimum.

“I know the community and I know the families,” Gurney said.

School administration was not always her goal; she started as an athletic trainer.

“At that time, in the ‘90s, to be an athletic trainer at the school level you had to teach, so that was the direction I went,” Gurney said.

“In rural Iowa there wasn’t a lot of opportunity for the athletic training part, but I found that I really liked the teaching part.”

A month or two into her first year of teaching, the superintendent told her, “You’re either going to be a principal or a guidance counselor someday – mark my words.”

“That kind of planted the seed, so I got my master’s degree and added more endorsements and kept continuing my education,” Gurney said.

She said that one of her fears about leaving the classroom was that she would have to give up the close relationships she had with students as a teacher.

“I found I really didn’t have to give them up,” she said.

“I was kind of the fun teacher because I taught P.E., computers, and Talented and Gifted, so I was never the ‘sage on the stage’ teacher.”

She said her classes were about activity, movement and laughter.

“I still get all those pieces in my day now,” Gurney said. “I’m still really involved with the kids.”

Gurney faced a steep learning curve when she took the job.

“It’s a different kind of workload,” she said. “I’m not sure that it’s more work (than teaching) right now. It’s just different work.”

In addition to her duties as principal, Gurney continues to teach Talented and Gifted classes and coach middle school sports.

“It’s still a big job, but I like it a lot. I’m excited to go to work every day,” she said. “I’m excited to see the kids and see what’s happening next in classrooms. I was not surprised how much I like it, but I’m surprised that every day is something different, and I like something more about the job every day.”

Although she said she won’t say “never,” she doesn’t have aspirations for a superintendent position.