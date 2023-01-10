Haley McAndrews of Denison earns 5-Star book review

Author /illustrator Haley McAndrews, of Denison, recently earned a 5-Star book review from Reader’s Favorite for her second children’s picture book, “Counting Toasters 1 to 10.” The book officially released on January 10, 2023.

“I am really excited to share this book with everyone,” McAndrews said. “After the first book, people started asking if I was going to make a toaster book next, so that put the idea in my head.”

“Counting Toasters 1 to 10” is written for ages 5 and under, and combines repetition and rhyme as it counts from one up to 1- and then back down to one again. The illustrations feature adorable little toasters playing games, racing around, and just plain living their best lives.

Reader’s Favorite features international book reviews and contests, as well as a searchable database of over 10,000 of their reviews in over 150 genres of books. On their website, they only feature reviews that earn 4 and 5 stars, in order to keep the books high-quality.

The review reads: “Haley McAndrews’ “Counting Toasters 1 to 10” has all the elements of a great picture book. The story is imaginative and funny, and the language is simple. The flow is logical, and the rhyme and rhythm relaxing. An award-winning artist, Haley McAndrews’ illustrations successfully set the tone, focusing mainly on the toasters and their activities. It’s a reminder that sometimes less can be more. This story is not only intended to teach and entertain but also to inspire the imagination of young readers… Highly recommended!”

McAndrews’ first book, “If Only I Had,” was self-published in November of 2020 and also earned a 5-Star book review from Reader’s Favorite. She sells her books and artwork locally at Books and Bakery in Carroll, as well as at various events throughout the year.

McAndrews is the wife of Jon McAndres former Denison Fareway meat manager. She is the daughter of James Van Horn, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Carolyn Pohlman, of Lakefield, Minnesota. She graduated from Jackson County Central High School in 2004, Minnesota West Technical College in 2006, and St. Cloud State University in 2009. She currently works for United Bank of Iowa in Ida Grove.