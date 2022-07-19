Halterman is new Nelson Park ranger

Following in his father’s footsteps

Bryce Halterman is the new ranger at Nelson Park; he has been on the job just shy of four months.

Halterman is following in the footsteps of his father, Brad Halterman.

“I got into it because my dad is (conservation) director in Guthrie County,” he said. “I grew up living in campgrounds.”

Halterman grew up in Panora and graduated from Panorama High School in 2017.

His initial career path didn’t take him directly to work in conservation.

“After high school, I went to Iowa Central (Community College) and majored in criminal justice,” he said. “After that I went and worked in a prison for about a year, but that wasn’t for me.”

Halterman said he missed working in conservation and applied for the Nelson Park job when it opened.

“I didn’t go down that path I was doing with my dad, and when I left for a few years, I missed it,” he said. “That’s what showed me this is the right thing to do.”

He thinks the job is a good fit.

“I love it,” he said. “I love dealing with the public, and seeing the families enjoy what I grew up enjoying. I really like to see that.”

One of the challenging aspects of the job is being on call 24 hours a day.

“If there’s a problem, you have to deal with it; if it’s after 4:30, you have to deal with it by yourself,” Halterman said. “Sometimes you’re eating dinner with your fiancée and you just have to go take care of something.”

His fiancée, Callie Devine, is doing her student teaching at Boyer Valley and will finish in December.

“Then we hope she can find a job around here teaching,” he said.

They haven’t set a wedding date, yet.

Halterman said he enjoys the work at Nelson Park.

“I enjoy being outdoors every day,” he said. “Being able to fish right out your front door is a positive.”

Halterman thinks Nelson Park is something of a hidden gem.

“It’s our goal to keep the park looking its best so people can enjoy it more,” he said. “I hope we can get some things out here, like maybe a fishing derby or something like that to get people out here to show them what we have.”

A lot of attention is given to the park’s trails, he noted.

“We mow them every week, and we drive them every other day to make sure the trees are cleared,” Halterman said.

“These last few months, we’ve seen an increase (in hiking). I think once people try those things they come back. We’ve seen a lot of people coming back. It’s just finding things to get people out here.”

A kayak race and/or a movie at the beach are other possibilities for future events, he said.

Halterman said he expects to work at Nelson Park for the foreseeable future.