Harlan native re-selected as chief justice of state’s top court

"I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to continue to serve as chief justice of Iowa's court system," Christensen said. "In the beginning of my first term, the Governor’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health urged Iowans to prepare for COVID-19. Since then, I have seen the resilience and dedication of our judges and court staff. My pride in the judicial branch grows every day and I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and for the devoted work of all judicial branch employees across the state."