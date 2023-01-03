 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harlan native re-selected as chief justice of state’s top court

  • 0

Susan Christensen, of Harlan, was re-selected to be the chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, a position she has held since 2020.

A chief justice serves for two years. Christiansen became chief justice after Mark Cady died unexpectedly in 2019 and after David Wiggins served as acting chief justice in the interim.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Christensen is the second woman to serve as chief justice of the state’s highest court.

She has served as a judge for 16 years, five of those years on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Prior to becoming a judge, Christensen practiced law in Harlan for 16 years.

"I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to continue to serve as chief justice of Iowa's court system," Christensen said. "In the beginning of my first term, the Governor’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health urged Iowans to prepare for COVID-19. Since then, I have seen the resilience and dedication of our judges and court staff. My pride in the judicial branch grows every day and I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and for the devoted work of all judicial branch employees across the state."

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Beat

Police Beat

December 29, 3:56 p.m.: The Carroll Ambulance and Westside Fire Department were paged for a medical incident at an address in the 200 block of…

Adding sweetness to a memory

Adding sweetness to a memory

“It’s taken me years to perfect my basic vanilla sugar cookie recipe to the point where I’m happy with it,” said Katie Putnam of the Pint Size…

The origins of Baby New Year

The origins of Baby New Year

Excitement for a new year abounds on January 1. Baby New Year is one of the more recognizable symbols of the New Year’s holiday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.