Harlan native re-selected as chief justice of state’s top court

Susan Christensen, of Harlan, was re-selected to be the chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, a position she has held since 2020.
A chief justice serves for two years. Christiansen became chief justice after Mark Cady died unexpectedly in 2019 and after David Wiggins served as acting chief justice in the interim.
Christensen is the second woman to serve as chief justice of the state’s highest court.
She has served as a judge for 16 years, five of those years on the Iowa Supreme Court.
Prior to becoming a judge, Christensen practiced law in Harlan for 16 years.
"I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to continue to serve as chief justice of Iowa's court system," Christensen said. "In the beginning of my first term, the Governor’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health urged Iowans to prepare for COVID-19. Since then, I have seen the resilience and dedication of our judges and court staff. My pride in the judicial branch grows every day and I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and for the devoted work of all judicial branch employees across the state."