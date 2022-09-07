 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harold Kierscht

DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for Harold Kierscht, 85, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a prayer service at 5 p.m.

He died Tuesday, September 6, at Gracewell-Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Kierscht, of Denison; children, Kerry Kierscht, of Denison, Shawn Kierscht, of Spencer, Jennifer Williams, of Tabor, and Larissa Kierscht, of Tabor; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

